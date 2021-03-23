Corey Davis Has Telling Admission On Jets’ QB Situation

The most pivotal decision facing the New York Jets this offseason is what they do at the quarterback position. Currently, Sam Darnold is still on the roster.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, has been an overall disappointment during his time in green. It’s not all his fault–his offensive line has been porous and his receiving weapons run-of-the-mill–but the USC product is personally responsible for some of his issues with processing and accuracy.

With the Jets owning the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, it is widely expected they will take a quarterback, probably BYU’s Zach Wilson. However, newly-signed free agent wide receiver Corey Davis’ comments this morning indicate there’s at least a possibility Darnold is back.

Davis told reporters he is joining the Jets with the “understanding” that Darnold will be the QB.

Asked again if he signed with the Jets believing that Sam Darnold will be his QB in 2021, new Jets WR Corey Davis said "Yes, that’s my understanding." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 23, 2021

Assuming Davis was actually told by the Jets that Darnold will be the quarterback, this means one of two things.

Either Darnold really will be the starter, or the Jets are trying to throw as much subterfuge out there as possible when it comes to their plans for the draft.

Would that include not being forthcoming with their major offensive free agent acquisition? We’ll have to wait and see.