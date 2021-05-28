The New York Jets signed wide receiver Corey Davis this offseason with the idea that he’d be their best playmaker in the passing game for the 2021 season. While that idea may come to fruition at some point this year, the coaching staff will have to be patient.

On Friday morning, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo broke the news that Davis suffered a shoulder strain during OTAs earlier this week.

It’s not all bad news for the Jets this Friday though. Garafolo is reporting that Davis’ injury is not being considered a severe one at this time.

“WR Corey Davis suffered what’s believed to be a minor shoulder strain at OTAs yesterday when he went up for a ball and landed on his shoulder,” Garafolo tweeted. “Dr. James Andrews is taking a look at the scans today, but team docs believe Davis will be OK with some rest.”

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets this past March.

Over the course of his four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, Davis had 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In the event that Davis’ injury lingers for an extended period of time, New York will need Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Elijah Moore to step up.

After winning just two games in 2020, the Jets are hopeful that Robert Saleh can get them back on the right track.

