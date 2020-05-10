Cris Collinsworth Reveals 1 Sunday Night Football Matchup He’s ‘Hoping’ For

The NFL schedule release has everyone excited for the upcoming 2020 season, especially Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth.

But while Collinsworth already has most of the games he’ll broadcast decided, there’s one matchup he’s hoping for that isn’t on the schedule yet. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Collinsworth said he hopes the New York Jets flex into a Sunday Night Football game this year.

“Hoping we flex into a @SNFonNBC game in New York this year,” Collinsworth wrote. “It has been way to long.”

Collinsworth isn’t wrong about there being a long wait. The Jets haven’t appeared on Sunday Night Football since 2011 despite getting 24 primetime games on either Monday, Thursday or Saturday.

Hoping we flex into a @SNFonNBC game in New York this year. It has been way to long. https://t.co/af6C9rb9yE — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 10, 2020

As of writing, the Jets have two games with a to-be-determined date. Week 15 at the Los Angeles Rams, and Week 16 hosting the Cleveland Browns don’t have solid dates or times yet.

But judging by Collinsworth’s words, he wants to see the game in New York, which leaves the Week 16 Jets-Browns game as the only option.

The Jets will have to prove that they’re worthy of it first, though. It’s been nearly five years since they last played meaningful games in Week 16.

Would you like to see Cris Collinsworth call the Jets on Sunday Night Football this year?