Dan Orlovsky Knows Who The Jets Should Hire To Replace Adam Gase

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Jets took to the field for the first game of the season against the Buffalo Bills.

Their fans wish they hadn’t. Buffalo came out swinging and New York had absolutely no answers on offense or defense as the Bills jumped out to an early 21-0 lead.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dominant, racking up over 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled immensely.

The former No. 3 overall pick has completed 7-of-16 passes for 81 yards and one interception through nearly a full half of play. Following the team’s struggles, fans started calling for head coach Adam Gase’s job.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky knows who the Jets should get to replace Gase: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“Hey @nyjets. Just hear me out real fast. Sam Darnold + Eric Bienemy Thank me in 2030,” he said on Twitter.

Gase and the Jets are off to a rough start to the 2020 season. He entered the 2020 season on the hot seat, despite finishing 7-9 during the 2019 season.

Getting blown out by a division rival in the first game of the year isn’t a great look.

Meanwhile, Bieniemy and the Chiefs rolled to victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night. Bieniemy’s offense put up 370 yards of total offense and 34 points in the first game of the year.