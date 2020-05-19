Dan Orlovsky Names 1 Young NFL QB He’s Taking Over The Rest

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky answered a question many New York-based fans have been asking over the past year.

Which New York quarterback is better, Sam Darnold of the Jets or Daniel Jones of the Giants? Jones had a successful rookie season, although he struggled with turnovers.

Darnold, meanwhile, missed three games battling mono. Although he didn’t shine bright in 2019, Orlovsky is still rolling with Darnold as the king of New York.

Orlovsky believes in Darnold’s talent so much that he named the former USC quarterback as the best young QB in the game. In an interview with NFL Update, the ESPN analyst said he’s “taking Sam over every young QB that’s come in the NFL over the last three years.”

Here’s more from the interview.

I asked @danorlovsky7 if he'd rather have Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones for the next 10 years. Not only did he pick Darnold… but he took it one step further. "I'm taking Sam over every young QB that's come into the NFL the last 3 years." Full episode 👉 https://t.co/ThE7ZAev76 pic.twitter.com/YDWrle3RVF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2020

Obviously, Orlovsky couldn’t extend his take to the 2017 NFL draft or he’d have Darnold competing with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

However, he still thinks highly enough of Darnold to rank him over quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and all of the rookies coming into the NFL.

Darnold played in 13 games during the 2019 season. He completed just under 62-percent of his passes and racked up just over 3,000 passing yards.

He threw 19 touchdowns to go along with 13 interceptions. The former No. 3 overall pick has a lot to prove moving forward, but Orlovsky believes in the talent.