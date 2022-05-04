Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall.

During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.



"I think Zach Wilson is primed for a very big year," Orlovsky said. "I just believe it'll be hard for him not to play well."

Orlovsky acknowledged that Wilson struggled for a large portion of his rookie season. However, he was impressed with how Wilson finished the year.

"He came back from the injury and you saw growth. I think the last six games he had six touchdowns and one pick. He had much better decision-making, much better control."

Wilson finished his rookie season with 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Orlovsky likes that New York is building its offense around Wilson. In just this offseason, the Jets have added running back Breece Hall, tight end C.J. Uzomah and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

With the right tools around him, Wilson could have a strong Year 2 with the Jets.