The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dan Orlovsky’s Tweet About The Jets Is Going Viral

Dan Orlovsky on the field before a game.TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 8: Quarterback Dan Orlovsky #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches play against the Buffalo Bills December 8, 2013 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 27 - 6. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are 0-3, and things are going so poorly for Gang Green that Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think they’re in the same class as the 2008 Lions.

If you’re unfamiliar, the 2008 Lions went 0-16, a mark in futility that was equaled by the Cleveland Browns nine years later. Orlovsky was the primary starter for Detroit that year, though he only started seven games.

To put it nicely, that Lions team was horrific. And yet Orlovsky, now at ESPN, thinks they would have handled this year’s Jets squad without much difficulty.

“My 0-16 [Lions] would beat the Jets 16 times,” Orlovsky tweeted this afternoon while New York was in the process of getting blown out by the Indianapolis Colts.

That’s harsh, but not necessarily unfair to the Jets. Through three weeks, they are the only team in the NFL that has never led in a game at any point. That’s hard to do.

The Jets have holes all over their roster, a likely lame duck head coach and a struggling franchise quarterback who has been dealt an impossibly bad hand by his coaching staff and front office. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?

Between the Jets and their MetLife stadium counterparts the Giants, the only light at the end of the tunnel for New York football right now is a train.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.