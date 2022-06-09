Darrelle Revis Mentoring Young Cornerback: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Darrelle Revis was a rock star on the New York Jets, earning All-Pro honors multiple times and receiving the famous nickname "Revis Island." Now, he's ready to help mold the next talented cornerback in the Big Apple.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this week, Revis revealed that he has been in contact with Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

“Yeah, we spoke. I spoke to Sauce once he got settled about a week after he was drafted fourth overall," Revis said. "Yeah, we have each other’s numbers and we are just going to continue to communicate as best we can. There is a lot of other DBs in the Jets secondary who reached out as well. For me, it's a new phase. It's a new role for me as well. I'm trying to figure out my next chapter in life.”

The Jets selected Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft. He'll most likely enter this season with lofty expectations.

Jets fans are hopeful Revis can help Gardner get to the point where he becomes an elite cornerback in New York.

"Oh yeah Ahmad is gonna be that guy," one fan tweeted.

There are countless fans hoping Revis joins the Jets' coaching staff as a defensive backs coach.

"I don't know if Revis has the desire or demeanor to be a coach, but he has such a wealth of knowledge to offer," a Jets fan said.

It's too early to tell if Revis will play an instrumental role in Gardner's development. Hopefully, they're able to link up at some point this offseason.

What we do know for certain is that Revis will be inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor this fall.