Darrelle Revis Names The NFL’s Best Route Runner Ever

A closeup of Darrelle Revis in a Jets uniform.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 27: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets warms up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on September 27, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Darrelle Revis didn’t have trouble with many of the receivers he faced during his NFL career. But one former Bengals receiver always proved to be a tough task for the former Jets corner.

Revis named Chad Ochocinco the “best route runner in the history of the game” Thursday evening. The unprompted declaration came after 34-year-old watched a Ochocinco highlight mix posted by the NFL earlier this week.

Unfortunately, we never got to witness a prime Revis vs. a prime Ochocinco. But we did get to witness a prime Revis vs. a veteran Ochocinco back in the 2009 regular-season and playoffs.

Ochocinco became another victim of “Revis island” that year. In the two head-to-head matchups, the former Jets CB held Ochocinco to just two catches for 28 yards. Revis still has great respect for No. 85, though, as seen below:

Revis and Ochocinco served as two of the more tough and outspoken NFL players we’ve seen. Off the field, the two shared a great friendship. But when the two lined up, any kind feelings were off the table.

Revis remains one of the best lock-down corners in recent NFL history.

It would’ve been interesting to see him play in today’s NFL which features more advanced passing attacks.

