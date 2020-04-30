Darrelle Revis Names The NFL’s Best Route Runner Ever

Darrelle Revis didn’t have trouble with many of the receivers he faced during his NFL career. But one former Bengals receiver always proved to be a tough task for the former Jets corner.

Revis named Chad Ochocinco the “best route runner in the history of the game” Thursday evening. The unprompted declaration came after 34-year-old watched a Ochocinco highlight mix posted by the NFL earlier this week.

Unfortunately, we never got to witness a prime Revis vs. a prime Ochocinco. But we did get to witness a prime Revis vs. a veteran Ochocinco back in the 2009 regular-season and playoffs.

Ochocinco became another victim of “Revis island” that year. In the two head-to-head matchups, the former Jets CB held Ochocinco to just two catches for 28 yards. Revis still has great respect for No. 85, though, as seen below:

Best route runner in the history of the game. https://t.co/w57ms67JD2 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) April 30, 2020

Revis and Ochocinco served as two of the more tough and outspoken NFL players we’ve seen. Off the field, the two shared a great friendship. But when the two lined up, any kind feelings were off the table.

Revis remains one of the best lock-down corners in recent NFL history.

It would’ve been interesting to see him play in today’s NFL which features more advanced passing attacks.