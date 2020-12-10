Adam Gase Announces Denzel Mims’ Status For Sunday

When he’s been on the field this year, New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims has impressed. Unfortunately, he has been held out for much of the season.

The Jets took the former Baylor standout in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was injured to start the season, dealing with injuries to both hamstrings. He wound up making his NFL debut in Week 7, catching four of his seven targets for 42 yards.

He’s now played in six games for the Jets, totaling 19 receptions for 324 yards. Unfortunately, as the team continues its search for the first win of the season, he’ll be out this weekend at the Seattle Seahawks.

Mims is back in Texas, reportedly dealing with a family emergency. As a result, he won’t play Sunday. As noted by Ian Rapoport, even if he can rejoin the team by Sunday, testing protocols will prevent him from doing so in time.

#Jets coach Adam Gase rules rookie WR Denzel Mims out for Sunday. He’s in Texas dealing with a family emergency and even if he was able to return in time for the game, he won’t be eligible in time thanks to COVID-19 protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2020

Obviously we hope everything is okay for Denzel Mims and his family. That comes first, especially this year.

Mims’ absence is a blow to the Jets receiving corps, which has been a relative bright spot for the 0-12 team. While none are ideal No. 1 options, Mims and veterans Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman have all been pretty effective, especially in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, none of them have consistently seen the field. Crowder and Perriman have played in eight games each, while Mims has been limited to six.

The New York Jets play at the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[Ian Rapoport]