Derek Carr Shares Honest Admission On The Jets’ Collapse

No one could believe the New York Jets’ defensive play call when the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass with five seconds remaining today.

There were 13 seconds left when Carr took the snap, and the Raiders were out of timeouts. For some reason, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a Cover 0 all-out blitz, rushing seven players with one serving as a spy on Carr.

The strategy left New York’s cornerbacks on islands, and Ruggs beat Lamar Jackson down the left sideline for six points. After the game, Jets safety Marcus Maye admitted the play call should have been better.

Even Carr himself, the main beneficiary of Williams’ curious decision, was dumbfounded at his good fortune.

Derek Carr: "With 7 seconds left, I couldn't believe they all-out blitzed us." — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) December 6, 2020

Williams’ mistake was so egregious, it had some wondering after the game if he threw the game on purpose to try and help the Jets maintain a hold on the No. 1 overall pick.

This seems unlikely, but we really aren’t sure what made him think that bringing the house in that scenario was the right move.

Derek Carr and the Raiders will take the gift though, which moved Las Vegas to 7-5 on the season and kept their AFC playoff hopes alive.