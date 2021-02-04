Deshaun Watson has reportedly demanded a trade out of Houston and a report indicated that the Texans quarterback prefers to end up with the Jets.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

SNY is reporting that Watson has the Jets high on his list, though he might prefer at least one other team – the Miami Dolphins – over the New York franchise.

From the report:

Despite a report that said the Jets were his top choice followed by the Miami Dolphins, the source said there are several teams to which the three-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade. The Jets are one of them, the source said, because of Watson’s affection for new Jets coachRobert Saleh. But the Dolphins might be just as attractive, if not more, because of Watson’s respect for Dolphins coach Brian Flores, their young core of talent, and the fact that there’s no state income tax in Florida.

There are probably a handful of teams near the top of Watson’s wish list.

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly one of the “dark horse” teams emerging for the former Clemson Tigers star.

Watson is coming off a 2020 season in which he was arguably a top five quarterback in the NFL. It’s going to take a lot to pry him away from Houston, even if he has demanded a trade out.