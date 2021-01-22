Brandon Marshall: Jets ‘Perfect Landing Spot’ For Deshaun Watson

The New York Jets have become a popular predicted landing spot for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson lately. But for good reason.

Gang Green boast five first-round draft picks over the next three drafts, meaning they could meet the Texans’ reported asking price in a trade without mortgaging their future in the process. Throw in a popular new head coach in Robert Saleh (who Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview) and you have a formula for a match.

As a result, former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall believes that the Jets would be “the perfect landing spot” for Watson. Appearing on First Things First yesterday, Marshall pointed out a some ways that the Jets would be ideal for him.

Marshall noted that the Jets also boast the second-most cap space in the NFL and that the Jets could give him say over who the team surrounds him with. He also pointed to New York City being the “No. 1 media market in the world.”

Brandon Marshall to Deshaun Watson “New York is the perfect landing spot for you. Number 1 media market in the world.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/CWvQ2VJtWI — Justin Gray (@JGrayJets) January 22, 2021

Brandon Marshall, who played for the Jets from 2015 to 2016, has been pounding the table for Deshaun Watson to join the Jets all month. He even joked that he might return to the NFL and sign with the Jets if they got him.

But while the Jets may be the team best situated to get him, there are downsides to the franchise as well. Poor ownership, a tough AFC East and the vicious New York media have been the downfall of many promising quarterbacks.

Maybe Deshaun Watson would be able to succeed where Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez and Chad Pennington have failed. But the team’s track record doesn’t bode well for Watson as he tries to climb the ranks of the NFL.

Is Deshaun Watson a perfect fit for the New York Jets?