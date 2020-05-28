Details Emerge From Joe Flacco’s Contract With Jets

At this juncture of his career, Joe Flacco is willing to serve as a backup. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have taken a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

Flacco is 35 and recovering from neck surgery. In New York, he’ll serve as the No. 2 behind Sam Darnold, with the Jets hoping the onetime Super Bowl MVP can provide a steady veteran hand to help their franchise quarterback.

Flacco’s contract is a reflection of the role he’ll have on the Jets. He’s not set to make a ton of money, and we already know it’s for only one season.

Details emerged on Flacco’s deal this afternoon. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has a breakdown of them below.

Most of Flacco’s contract is incentive based–up to $3 million. His base salary is just over $1 million and he gets $550,000 guaranteed.

The one-year, $1.5 million deal Joe Flacco signed with the #Jets yesterday includes $550K guaranteed — his salary if he lands on IR, per source. Else: $1.05M base salary

$450K in per-game active bonuses

$3M in incentives Low risk + upside as Flacco recovers from neck surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 28, 2020

After 11 seasons in Baltimore, Flacco was traded to Denver in February 2019 as the Ravens made their full-time transition to Lamar Jackson. While there were high hopes for Flacco with the Broncos, his season was limited to eight games due to injury.

In those eight contests, he completed a career-high 65.3 percent of his passes, but only threw for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns against five interceptions. Flacco was released by the Broncos in March and underwent neck surgery in April.

He officially signed with the Jets yesterday for his 13th NFL season.