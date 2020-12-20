Dez Bryant Reacts To Scoring His First Touchdown Since 2017

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant had a big moment in today’s win. Bryant hauled in his first touchdown reception in three years.

The touchdown occurred just before halftime and came on an 11-yard connection from Lamar Jackson. It gave the Ravens a 26-0 lead over the overmatched Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the 40-14 victory, Bryant spoke with the media about the milestone. It has been a long road back for the 2010 first-round pick, who was a star during his eight seasons in Dallas but did not play in the NFL in 2018 and 2019.

“I’m being honest, I had to hold back my tears,” Bryant said of his reaction to the score. “Like I said, it was very emotional. That love is real. I’m not joking when I say that.”

Without a doubt, it’s great to see Bryant add a touchdown to his 2020 resume. He’s been a role player for Baltimore since signing with them midseason, but the three-time Pro Bowler has embraced those duties.

Assuming the Ravens finish out the regular season strong against the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, we’ll see Dez back in the postseason for the third time in his career and first time since 2016.