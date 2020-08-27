Dolphins, Jets Reportedly Agree To Running Back Trade

With the NFL season almost here, the New York Jets have made an addition to their backfield. On Thursday afternoon, general manager Joe Douglas struck a deal with a division rival.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Miami and New York have agreed to a trade involving running back Kalen Ballage. He’ll be heading from the Dolphins to the Jets in exchange for a conditional late-round pick.

Miami reportedly planned on releasing Ballage, but New York clearly sees something in the Arizona State product.

Ballage will join a backfield that already features Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore. The Jets also used a fourth-round pick this year on La’Mical Perine from Florida, so this is an interesting trade to say the least.

Plot twist: The #Dolphins are trading RB Kalen Ballage to the #Jets for a conditional late-round pick, source said. Miami had planned to release him, but NYJ stepped in before it was official and the two have a deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020

Last season, Ballage had 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Miami. To be fair, the offense struggled as a whole to run the ball.

Ballage doesn’t have much mileage on his body through two seasons in the NFL. It’s highly unlikely he sees a huge role in New York due to Bell and Gore, but perhaps Adam Gase has a plan for the 24-year-old tailback.

As for the Dolphins, the team’s rushing attack will be led by Matt Breida and Jordan Howard. The former was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and the latter was signed in free agency.