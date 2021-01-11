Doug Pederson Is Already Being Linked To Another NFL Job

It took just a matter of minutes after the Eagles fired Doug Pederson for Pederson to be linked to another NFL head coaching gig.

The Eagles moved on from Pederson in a shocking move Monday afternoon. The firing comes just three years after Pederson led the Eagles to Super Bowl LLI, a game in which Philadelphia beat New England 41-33.

Pederson isn’t going to stick on the head coaching free-agent market for very long. In fact, he’s already being linked to a current head coaching vacancy: the New York Jets.

Pederson reportedly has a “great” relationship with Jets GM Joe Douglas, per NFL insider Jay Glazer.

Keep an eye on Doug Pederson and the Jets where he has a great relationship with GM Joe Douglas — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 11, 2021

There were plenty of reasons the Eagles moved off Doug Pederson on Monday. Of them all, Pederson’s mishandling of the team down the stretch of the season looms large. Unfortunately, he’d fit right in with the Jets.

Hiring Pederson could prove disastrous for the Jets – an organization in desperate need of a winner. The former Eagles head coach doesn’t fit the bill.

Philadelphia played to lose games this season, evident by its 4-11-1 campaign. The Jets were worse, going 2-14. Pederson feels no different than Adam Gase, despite Pederson’s Super Bowl experience.

There’s no doubt Joe Douglas will reach out to Doug Pederson as soon as possible – if he hasn’t already. It’s inevitable. Hiring a head coach coming off a 4-11-1 season would be a very Jets’ move.