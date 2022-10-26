Elijah Moore Makes Decision On Attending Jets Practice

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last week, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade. The coaching staff then sat him for Week 7 in an effort to let him clear his mind.

On Wednesday afternoon, Moore returned to the Jets' practice facility. He was seen catching passes during individual drills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed Moore's future in New York. He told reporters that Moore is "fine" from a mental standpoint.

Saleh added that Moore remains a part of the team.

"He doesn't need to be alienated from this organization," Saleh said, via The Athletic. "We love him. We know how much he can help us and we just want to help him. He's still part of this family."

Moore has not yet had any discussions with the media this week.

According to reports, Moore requested a trade because he's frustrated with his role this season. The Ole Miss product has 16 receptions for 203 yards.

As a rookie, Moore had 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Jets.

The Jets have not yet announced if Moore will play this Sunday against the Patriots.