Elijah Moore Won't Play Sunday: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets reacts in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after it was announced that Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media.

Saleh told reporters Moore will not be traded. He did, however, say the Jets will be without their second-year wideout from Ole Miss this weekend.

"Elijah will not play this week," Saleh said. "He's in the building. He's excused from meetings, but he's going through a workout regimen over the next few days and he'll rejoin the team on Monday."

This announcement from Saleh has sparked a plethora of reactions. Some fans are confused as to why the Jets won't just play Moore this Sunday against the Broncos.

"I fail to see the logic in refusing to trade or use a player," one fan tweeted. "Either make him happy by actually using him, because he's a genuinely talented player, or trade him."

"Hell he didn't play last week either.. had him running out there risking injury but not even going to look his way or call up plays for him," another fan wrote.

"Definitely not a surprise but don't hold that man hostage," a third fan said. "Trade him or release him."

The Jets selected Moore in the second round of last year's draft. In six games this season, he has 16 receptions for 203 yards.

Moore will most likely return to the Jets' starting lineup next Sunday against the Patriots.