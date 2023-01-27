ESPN Analyst Furious With Jets Latest Coaching Hire

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets meet on the field before a game at Empower Field at Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Jets found their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

When discussing this hire on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Ryan Clark put the Jets on blast for adding Hackett to their staff.

Clark isn't convinced the Jets hired a good coach. In fact, he thinks Hackett is terrible.

"Nathaniel Hackett is actually terrible at coaching," Clark said. "He's terrible at managing an offense. He's terrible at decision-making."

Clark wasn't done criticizing Hackett and the Jets.

"You know why you went out and got him. You didn't get him because he just performed this phenomenal deed in Denver. He actually showed you that he can't control a locker room, he can't hold it all together himself. And now, we're gonna ask that guy to be the offensive coordinator in New York?"

Some people are speculating that Hackett was hired because of his connection with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are expected to be in the market for a new quarterback.

If the Jets strictly hired Hackett to recruit Rodgers, that would be a foolish move. That being said, we should dismiss the offensive-minded coach's success in Green Bay and Jacksonville.