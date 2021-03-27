ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For New York Jets Fans

On Friday afternoon, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson held his pro day, throwing in front of general mangers, head coaches and top scouts.

Wilson is projected as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft, just behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. He did nothing to hurt that notion on Friday with a beautiful display of his athleticism and ridiculous arm talent.

New York Jets fans especially were drooling while watching the workout. The Jets are the projected landing spot for Wilson and watching his workout all but confirmed the team will most likely select him No. 2 overall.

However, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick isn’t convinced the team should give up on former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold just yet.

“Some of you really think the Jets would have been good if it just wasn’t for Sam Darnold screwing it up huh?” Riddick asked. “You really act like he was holding your team back. Hilarious.”

He included a clip of Darnold making a ridiculous throw in a live game setting.

But I thought this kind of throw had never ever ever been made before yesterday…🙄 pic.twitter.com/1jjmbBm7EC — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 27, 2021

There’s no doubt Darnold has the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He routinely makes difficult throws look easy.

However, he’s far too inconsistent to overcome the lack of talent the Jets have on the offensive side of the ball.

As a result, the Jets will most likely hit the reset button at the quarterback position heading into the 2021 season.