ESPN Analyst Offers Harsh Reality For Sam Darnold, Jets

It’s been a rough week for the New York Jets. Issues with owner Woody Johnson and disgruntled safety Jamal Adams are poised to make Sam Darnold’s third season a lot less fun.

But one ESPN analyst has a harsh reality that Jets fans may need to come to grips with. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Dan Orlovsky lamented how bad the situation in New York is for Darnold.

Orlovsky declared that the Jets QB has almost no talent around him and massive organizational failure above him. Despite all that, the team is still relying on him to be their savior.

“No QB in the #NFL has been thrust into a worse situation when it comes to on the field roster talent & off the field organizational failure more than Sam Darnold,” Orlovsky wrote. “The @nyjets have asked him to get them off the deserted island with no compass & paper straws as tools. Good luck.”

He’s not that far off. The Jets are heading into Darnold’s third year and have actually downgraded at the skill positions.

Leading receiver Robby Anderson is gone, and star running back Le’Veon Bell is coming off one of his worst seasons. Meanwhile, the front office continues to struggle to deal with Jamal Adams, the team’s best player and only Pro Bowl talent.

Sam Darnold’s injuries haven’t helped the team either. He’s missed six games in his first two seasons and is still highly turnover prone.

Things are likely to get a lot worse in New York before they get better.