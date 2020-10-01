ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Jets-Broncos Tonight

The NFL schedule-makers probably weren’t expecting the first primetime game in October to be between two 0-3 teams. But that’s what we’re getting with the winless New York Jets taking on the winless Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

This matchup features two of the worst offenses in the NFL, but the Jets stand out from the crowd in terms of bad offense. They rank dead last in almost every category, though the absence of a number of key offensive players like Le’Veon Bell hasn’t helped things. Head coach Adam Gase is on the hot seat, QB Sam Darnold is regressing and they have some of the worst offensive weapons in the league.

The Broncos are winless for similar reasons, but mostly injuries. QB Drew Lock, RB Phillip Lindsay, WR Courtland Sutton and pass rusher Von Miller are all out for this one.

But we’ve seen a skeleton crew cruise to victory over the Jets before. There may not be a more vulnerable team for third-stringer Brett Rypien to make his NFL debut against.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Jets-Broncos game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Denver will narrowly win this game. The computer model gives the Broncos a 50.1-percent chance to win Thursday’s game. There are also conflicting reports over whether a Jets loss could spell the end for embattled head coach Adam Gase. Regardless, a loss can’t possibly help his case against a team missing its starting QB, starting RB, Pro Bowl wideout and top pass rusher. Who will win: The Jets, or the Broncos? The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST on NFL Network.