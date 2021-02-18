ESPN Predicts The Jets’ Starting Quarterback For 2021

This NFL offseason is shaping up to be one for the ages due to all the quarterback movement. One team that’ll be at the center of all the madness is the New York Jets.

In addition to owning the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Jets have a young quarterback on their roster in Sam Darnold. He hasn’t lived up to the hype, but he also hasn’t received much help from the franchise.

Darnold has already dealt with two head coaches, Todd Bowles and Adam Gase, and the offensive weapons around him are mediocre at best.

That being said, New York can wash its hands clean of Darnold this offseason if that’s what the front office wants. And it turns out that’s exactly what ESPN insider Field Yates believes will happen.

Yates is predicting the Jets to trade Darnold to the Bears for draft compensation. So who will replace Darnold in New York? Look no further than BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Predicting every NFL team’s starting QB for 2021, including 👀:

Colts: Carson Wentz

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

Jets: Zach Wilson

Bears: Sam Darnold A look at all 32: https://t.co/hdzsU5ix10 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 18, 2021

Wilson is projected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft due to his incredible arm talent. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks recently compared the BYU product to Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s a very skilled quarterback, and what I mean is he plays the position the right way. He plays the game as if it’s in slow motion,” Brooks said. “The way that he operates from the pocket, tremendous arm talent, can throw on time and off schedule. From all the different platforms he can throw, he really reminds you of Aaron Rodgers in terms of the way he can play on and off the script.”

Unless something incredibly shocking happens, Wilson should be available when the Jets are on the clock with the second overall pick.