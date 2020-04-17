The Spun

ESPN Insider Provides Update On Jets Star Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams warms up for the New York Jets.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 22: Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

On the field, Jamal Adams has been an absolute rockstar for the New York Jets. The All-Pro safety has become one of the more dynamic defensive backs in the league. However, his relationship with the franchise that drafted him back in 2017 hasn’t been very stable.

Prior to the trade deadline during the 2019 season, the Jets entertained calls for Adams. To be fair, the front office did command a king’s ransom for the LSU product.

Adams is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but there’s no indication the Jets comply. As a result, the former first-round pick will take matters into his own hands to create leverage in contract talks.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Adams is not expected to participate during the team’s voluntary virtual offseason program this month.

Schefter also noted that Adams could be a name worth monitoring next week during the draft.

Any team interested in acquiring Adams via trade would have to be ready to offer him a lucrative extension. The safety market has become fairly rich, and it only makes sense one of the best at that position receives top dollar.

New York hasn’t shown any indication in recent weeks that it’ll put Adams on the trade block. On the other hand, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard his name in trade talks.

