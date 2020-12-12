ESPN Reporter Getting Crushed For What He Said About The Jets

A longtime ESPN reporter is facing some heavy criticism for what he said about the New York Jets on Saturday morning.

ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap took a big shot at the New York Jets on Saturday morning.

Schaap outlined why the New York Jets are undeserving of selecting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence is considered to be a generational prospect who could turn around the Jets franchise.

“This is America. We worship at the altar of winning,” Schaap said. “As George C. Scott says playing the title character in the movie Patton while standing in front of a giant flag while addressing his troops: ‘We Americans will not tolerate losing.’ You know who might have some doubts about the sincerity of our intolerance for losing? Of our total focus on winning? I’ll tell you who. Trevor Lawrence. If we really prioritize winning, if winning is all that matters, why do we reward losing? Why would we condemn Lawrence to a future with the New York Jets? Just about everywhere except America, losing in sports is punished. It’s called relegation. If you’re that bad you don’t get the opportunity to acquire the best young players coming into the sport. No, you get bumped down to a lesser league. And if you fail there, you get bumped down again until you hit rock bottom.

“But what about competitive balance? Competitive balance? Who cares! If we really cared about competitive balance the way we say we care about winning, they would disqualify, disbar anyone who has anything to do with running the Jets. Isn’t that a better way of doing business than rewarding the most inept organization in football a player who could be transcendent? Isn’t it better for the game to keep him out of the Jets’ clutches? Why should Trevor Lawrence or anyone else be sacrificed on the altar of competitive balance? How about, instead, we reward winning. Not just with the Lombardi Trophy, but with the top pick.”

Schaap’s logic doesn’t really apply to the NFL, though? What team does he think is “deserving” of Trevor Lawrence? A team that already has a good quarterback? Another franchise that has lost a bunch and has a top pick?

The Jets have been bad a lot lately, but they haven’t been a joke forever. Franchises across the United States have benefited from landing a generational prospect in the draft. Saying the Jets are undeserving of that same opportunity is wrong.

Jets fans aren’t very happy with Schaap – understandably.

The Colts were trash before Peyton got there…

The Cowboys weren't too good when they drafted Aikman..

Cardinals weren't respectable before they selected Kyle Murray…

The Browns were worse than the #jets and they got a stud in Baker. Jeremy, Please bro. pic.twitter.com/pq4fZTTBnh — 1_Dan_6 (@nyjetsdan16) December 12, 2020

The Jets are tied with 6 other NFL Franchises for the fewest #1 overall draft choices all time (1). You are a fool. — Life Agony (@Life_Agony_NYJ) December 12, 2020

The Jets will look to move to 0-13 on the season when they take on the 8-4 Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.