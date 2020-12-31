ESPN Reporter Makes ‘Bold’ Prediction For Sam Darnold’s 2021 Team

With the New York Jets holding the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sam Darnold’s future with the franchise is in question.

If New York owned the No. 1 pick, they almost assuredly would have picked Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and sent Darnold elsewhere. But now, while they could still replace Darnold with another quarterback at No. 2, there’s a chance they do something else with the pick and run it back with their 2018 first-round signal caller.

ESPN reporter Kimberley Martin is hoping the Jets don’t do that. She wants to see Darnold try to reestablish himself in Pittsburgh, and on First Take today, Martin made a “bold prediction” that the third-year pro would wind up wint the Steel City.

“I have watched so many young Jets QBs go to Florham Park and have their careers die,” Martin explained. “I don’t think Sam Darnold is done as a QB. But I do not believe the Jets can resurrect Sam Darnold and salvage his playing career.

“He needs to go to an organization that has a long-established culture of winning, a good head coach and a QB he can learn from. Sam Darnold needs to learn, watch, reset, not be on the field. Ben Roethlisberger is on his last year and they have to move on as well.”

.@ByKimberleyA's bold prediction for 2021: Sam Darnold will be the QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/SxEocTLLwG — First Take (@FirstTake) December 31, 2020

Without question, it is tough to see Darnold rejuvenating his career in green. And Martin is correct that Big Ben is clearly on his last legs, and the Steelers need to put a succession plan in place.

However, if the Jets do put Darnold on the trade market, there will be a number of teams interested. Maybe Pittsburgh is the best fit on paper, but that doesn’t mean that’s where Darnold will end up.