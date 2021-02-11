ESPN Reporter Has Bold Sam Darnold Trade Prediction

Sam Darnold‘s run with the New York Jets has been underwhelming to say the least, but the former No. 2 overall pick might have the chance to revitalize his career elsewhere this offseason.

New York has received some interest regarding Darnold. The two clubs being linked to him the most are the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team.

It’s unclear if the Jets will give Darnold a shot to resurrect his career on Robert Saleh’s staff, or select a new quarterback with the second pick in this year’s NFL Draft. ESPN reporter Rich Cimini believes the latter will happen.

Cimini is predicting the Jets to trade Darnold to the 49ers for second and third-round picks.

As for the Jets’ starring quarterback, Cimini is predicting them to select BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. He’d be a nice fit in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s scheme.

“Looking for a veteran placeholder, the Jets will sign 49ers UFA C.J. Beathard, who played under new Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in San Francisco,” Cimini wrote, via ESPN. “Capping the quarterback makeover, the Jets will select BYU’s Zach Wilson with the second overall pick.”

Just from looking at Darnold’s numbers, there isn’t a whole lot to love here. He has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in a three-year span.

On the flip side, Darnold’s struggles could be a product of Adam Gase’s flawed system. Pairing the USC product with an offensive guru like Kyle Shanahan could do wonders for his career.

Darnold, 23, still has plenty of room to grow when it comes to decision-making. We’d have to imagine that area of his game would improve if he’s paired with Shanahan, who has shown that he can work with Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Robert Griffin III and Matt Ryan.