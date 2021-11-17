ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Destroyed The Jets’ Coaching Staff On Twitter

ESPN radio and television host Mike Greenberg is a long-suffering New York Jets fan, and he is beyond fed up with his favorite team.

During Sunday’s 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Greenberg took aim at Jets general manager Joe Douglas. After this morning’s announcement that veteran Joe Flacco would be starting at quarterback this Sunday, he turned his attention to the Gang Green coaching staff.

“The #Jets coaching staff is doing the worst thing you can do, which is constantly changing course,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter. “In their words and actions. They have no consistency. They have no plan. They have no clue.”

It seems fair that Greenberg is frustrated with the decision to start Flacco. Even if rookie No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson isn’t healthy enough to play yet, what do the Jets gain by starting a 36-year-old QB who is not in the team’s future plans?

Now, is Greenberg’s overall message here over the top? Maybe, but keep in mind the Jets have surrendered 45 or more points in three of their last four games after a stretch earlier this season where they were outscored 51-6 in Weeks 1 and 2.

As bad as some of the other teams in the NFL are, there have been too many instances this year where the Jets have looked totally outclassed. Even with the limited amount of talent on the roster, that’s concerning.