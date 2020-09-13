ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Has Brutally Honest Comment On Adam Gase

Adam Gase and the New York Jets came out completely unprepared for the Buffalo Bills today. They’re getting shellacked 21-0 midway through the second quarter and look every bit as bad as that score indicates. And Jets superfan Mike Greenberg is not amused.

Taking to Twitter, Greenberg lambasted the Jets for hiring him back in 2019. He jokingly (or not) suggested the Jets go back in time and “retroactively fire Adam Gase” last year, when they were 1-7 to start the year.

“Can the #Jets go back and retroactively fire Adam Gase last year when they should have?” Greenberg wrote. “Or never hire him in the first place? No team will look less ready to play today than his team does. In literally every way.”

He’s not wrong about the Jets looking unprepared. They can’t move the ball on offense, can’t stop the Bills on defense, and can’t even pin them deep on special teams. QB Sam Darnold has a passer rating of 0.0 after an interception.

Can the #Jets go back and retroactively fire Adam Gase last year when they should have. Or never hire him in the first place. No team will look less ready to play today than his team does. In literally every way. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 13, 2020

Adam Gase was largely able to justify being kept on for this season on the heels of a 6-2 finish to last season. But with literally every phase of his team struggling against an above-average team like Buffalo, the outlook doesn’t look good.

Gase was a controversial hire back in 2019 to begin with. Mike Greenberg and pretty much every Jets fan won’t be mourning if he gets fired – even midseason.

The Jets have the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL, having not made the playoffs since 2010.

By the looks of things, they won’t be ending that drought this year. Not with Adam Gase at the helm at least.