ESPN's Mike Greenberg Uses 1 Word To Describe Jets' Performance

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

The New York Jets played miserably in the first half tonight, and diehard fan Mike Greenberg is feeling the effects.

New York currently trails the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-3 at intermission. The Jets have four rushing yards as a team, have been outgained 251-66, and quarterback Zach Wilson has looked lost, though to be fair, so has his offensive line much of the time.

As a 55-year-old Jets fan, Greenberg has a high tolerance for pain, but even he can't deny how bad things look tonight, describing the team's performance as "excruciating" on Twitter.

Excruciating might actually be too kind a descriptor.

With a loss tonight, the Jets would fall to 7-8 and further dig themselves a hole in the AFC playoff picture. It would behoove them to figure something out in these final two quarters.

The odds are stacked against them, but you can see if they defy them by tuning into Amazon Prime Video.