Everyone Made Same Adam Gase Joke After Today’s Firing

Three NFL coaches have been fired at some point this season, yet Adam Gase still remains the head coach of the New York Jets.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions relieved Matt Patricia of his duties as the team’s head coach. It took only a few minutes for fans to start questioning why Gase isn’t joining Patricia on the NFL’s unemployed list.

Gase owned a 7-9 record with the Jets in his first season as the head coach. He didn’t show signs of being a special coach, but at least his team wasn’t an embarrassment.

Fast forward to the 2020 season, and the Jets still don’t have a win. They’ve been by far the worst team in the NFL, and at this point the fan base is begging for the front office to fire Gase.

While the Jets have stated before they’re not fond of firing a coach in the middle of the season, there’s a ton of outside noise about Gase’s future with the franchise.

Here are some of the top tweets about Gase:

How is it possible that 3 NFL coaches have been fired by Week 12 and Adam Gase is not one of them. https://t.co/JgHX3ox4Hl — Kayla Pace (@KP_on_TV) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile the #Jets are 7-19 under head coach Adam Gase, with all seven wins coming last season. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 28, 2020

Gase has two years remaining on his contract with the Jets, but it’s unlikely he’ll be around much longer.

The Jets don’t have much proven talent on their roster at the moment. However, the team is on track to own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.