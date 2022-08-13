Everyone Said Same Thing About Joe Flacco, Ravens After Zach Wilson Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during the New York Jets' preseason opener. He may have dodged a season-ending injury, but his status for Week 1 is still up in the air.

Per a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wilson suffered a bone bruise. His ligaments are intact, albeit he sustained a meniscus injury.

In the event that Wilson can't return to 100 percent by Week 1, Joe Flacco will be the Jets' starting quarterback for the start of the regular season.

Ironically enough, the Jets will be facing Flacco's former team, the Baltimore Ravens, in their season opener.

It didn't take long for fans to start thinking about a potential revenge game for Flacco.

Flacco had an impressive run in Baltimore, leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl title during the 2012 season.

In 2018, the Ravens drafted Flacco's replacement in Lamar Jackson. That turned out to be a wise move by the front office.

Once the Ravens handed the starting job over to Jackson, they went on a run and clinched a playoff berth. Flacco was then traded to the Denver Broncos that ensuing offseason.

Flacco is no longer considered an impressive quarterback, but it would be interesting to see him play against the Ravens.