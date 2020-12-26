Everyone Said The Same Thing About The Jets After Browns News

After last week’s comfortable win over the Giants, the Cleveland Browns looked to be on their way to their first playoff berth since 2020.

Unfortunately, the AFC North group will likely be shorthanded when they travel back to the Meadowlands this weekend.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns deemed multiple key wide receivers as High-Risk-Close-Contacts after a positive COVID-19 test inside the organization. Schefter named Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones as players to be ruled out for Sunday.

Cleveland is still expected to play the New York Jets tomorrow afternoon. The team delayed its flight to New Jersey earlier this afternoon as the contact tracing took place, but should be able to take off later tonight. Then, the Browns will suit up to take on the 1-13 Jets.

However, it’s clear that they will be without many top wide receivers when they do.

After the news started to come out, the NFL world began to speculate what this might mean for Sunday’s game. Of course, plenty of fans and media members started to realize that this could ultimately help the Jets capture their second win of the 2020 season.

The Jets are about to go on the most damaging winning streak in NFL history. https://t.co/eirvQnl2U1 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 26, 2020

Jets about to go on a winning streak, petition to be declared NFC East winner. https://t.co/GXptekKMPx — tedfrank 😷 (@tedfrank) December 26, 2020

Jets about to go on a 2 game winning streak? https://t.co/TEe97Cc7hu — Lance Cartelli (@CasuallyGinger) December 26, 2020

The Jets won their first game of the year last weekend against the heavily-favored Los Angeles Rams. Although New York rejoiced in the win, they played themselves out of the No. 1 spot in the impending 2021 Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars assumed the top position and became the likeliest suitors for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

According to Schefter, the Browns also expect to place a few more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list later tonight.

If these three WR are out, the Browns will be down to these wideouts:

* KhaDarel Hodge

* Marvin Hall

* Ja'Marcus Bradley (practice squad)

* Derrick Willies (practice squad) https://t.co/MyZKBuzTn4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2020

Marvin Hall on is the only receiver on the #Browns 53-man roster not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the #Jets, per source. The rest must sit out because of high risk close contact. They’re elevating Derrick Willies and Ja’Marcus Bradley from the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 26, 2020

With the latest news, Cleveland becomes the latest team to have a position group wiped out through contact tracing. The Broncos played without any rostered quarterbacks earlier in the year and the Lions were down numerous coaches on Saturday.

Hopefully, the Browns players are able to stay healthy and get back onto the field soon. Cleveland will need them to if they hope to make the playoffs and make a run.