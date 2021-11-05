Everyone Said The Same Thing About Zach Wilson On Thursday Night

On Thursday night, the New York Jets traveled to Indianapolis for a battle against the Colts.

Last weekend, the NFL world got a taste of fourth-year quarterback Mike White. Despite making his first career start, White threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns.

With Zach Wilson out nursing a knee injury, White got the start once again on Thursday night. Unfortunately for Wilson, White looks like a quality starting quarterback once again.

After struggling on the first series, the former Western Kentucky product led the Jets down the field for a touchdown to knot the game at seven apiece. Immediately after the touchdown drive, the NFL world suggested Zach Wilson might not start when he returns from injury.

“Camera just caught Zach Wilson with that ‘I’m not gonna start against this year am I?’ look,” said one fan.

“Zach Wilson getting Wally Pipp’d by WHITE MIKE,” said another member of sports media.

Unfortunately for Mike White, he appeared to suffer an injury to his right wrist or forearm on the touchdown pass. He tried to work out with the training staff and attempted to throw on the sideline.

However, he looked to be in serious discomfort and was forced to enter the injury tent.

Backup quarterback Josh Johnson has been warming up on the sideline and appears ready to enter the game when the Jets have the ball next.