Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Sam Darnold Sideline Photo

Another week, another loss for the New York Jets.

New York is getting crushed by the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Miami is leading New York, 20-3, on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been an especially tough day for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

The former top NFL Draft pick has completed 16 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two interceptions on Sunday. It’s been a brutal season for Darnold and it didn’t get any better against the Dolphins today.

CBS Sports made an appropriate Darnold sideline joke on Sunday.

Let's see if we get anywhere with this search pic.twitter.com/tRtHs8Gxrt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 29, 2020

That’s a “how to play quarterback” Google search for those with bad eyesight.

Darnold, though, is taking too much blame according to ESPN host Mike Greenberg.

“The idea that Sam Darnold is auditioning to remain the QB of the Jets is so ludicrous it is actually insulting. This franchise has done everything imaginable to ruin his career. The best thing that could happen to him will be getting the hell out,” he tweeted.

That might be fair, but Darnold hasn’t done much to help himself, either.

The Jets will fall to 0-11 on the season barring a big-time comeback late today.