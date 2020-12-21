Fans Are Now Speculating About Sam Darnold’s Jets Future

The Spun

Sam Darnold winds up to throw a pass for the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets drops back to pass against the defense of the New England Patriots during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Jets’ unlikely win over the Los Angeles Rams could have massive ramifications for the future of quarterback Sam Darnold.

As long as the Jets had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was pretty much a lock that they would move on from Darnold via trade and draft Trevor Lawrence to be the franchise’s new QB. Now, that plan is on hold.

Currently, the Jets own the No. 2 pick, as they lose the strength of schedule tiebreaker with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 1-13. As a result, the debate over what to do with Darnold is ongoing among fans.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah summed New York’s choices up succinctly. They can either take another quarterback (Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson) with the No. 2 pick and trade Darnold, or they could try to build around the 2018 No. 3 overall pick.

Doing that would mean trading down from No. 2 for more assets or taking the best available non-QB with the second overall pick.

If the Jets finish the season in that No. 2 draft slot, expect this debate to go on for a while.

Darnold hasn’t looked particularly good in his three-year Jets career, but the organization has also failed him in multiple ways.

Will they try to right their wrongs and salvage the former USC star? Or will they decide that moving on from Darnold is the best decision, even if they can’t land Lawrence?

Stay tuned.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.