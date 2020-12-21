Fans Are Now Speculating About Sam Darnold’s Jets Future

The New York Jets’ unlikely win over the Los Angeles Rams could have massive ramifications for the future of quarterback Sam Darnold.

As long as the Jets had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was pretty much a lock that they would move on from Darnold via trade and draft Trevor Lawrence to be the franchise’s new QB. Now, that plan is on hold.

Currently, the Jets own the No. 2 pick, as they lose the strength of schedule tiebreaker with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 1-13. As a result, the debate over what to do with Darnold is ongoing among fans.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah summed New York’s choices up succinctly. They can either take another quarterback (Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson) with the No. 2 pick and trade Darnold, or they could try to build around the 2018 No. 3 overall pick.

Doing that would mean trading down from No. 2 for more assets or taking the best available non-QB with the second overall pick.

With Jets currently picking 2nd, it'll be interesting to see what they do.

option 1) Take QB

option 2) Take best available player (non-QB)

option 3) Trade down and get bundle of picks If you believe in Darnold, you could surround him with a ton of support in offseason. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 21, 2020

If the Jets finish the season in that No. 2 draft slot, expect this debate to go on for a while.

Exit Trevor Lawrence. Enter endless, circular debates about Fields, Wilson, Darnold, trading for veteran X. A damn shame, fans deserved better. The organization didn't. Tank ends on an ugly win powered by 24 Gore touches, can't make it up lol. — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) December 20, 2020

Darnold hasn’t looked particularly good in his three-year Jets career, but the organization has also failed him in multiple ways.

Will they try to right their wrongs and salvage the former USC star? Or will they decide that moving on from Darnold is the best decision, even if they can’t land Lawrence?

Stay tuned.