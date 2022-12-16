Fans React To Concerning Mike White Update

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Friday that Zach Wilson will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Lions. Mike White was not cleared for contact.

White took a few big hits this past weekend against the Bills. Although he was cleared to return in that game, he wasn't cleared for this Sunday's game.

Fans are understandably confused as to what changed this week, especially after White said he had "no doubt" he'd play against the Lions.

Some fans are questioning whether or not the Jets are using White's injury situation as an excuse to play Wilson.

"They see this is as the only chance of putting Zach back in this season... seems fishy to me," one fan said.

"The jets wanted this to happen so badly...they want Zach to be the guy," a second fan tweeted.

"Someone make this make sense. Please," another fan wrote.

Wilson was benched after an abysmal performance against the Patriots on Nov. 20. The coaching staff called it a reset for the No. 2 overall pick, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out what was going on behind the scenes.

Despite how rough this season has been for Wilson, he has a chance this Sunday to prove that he learned from his mistakes.

The Jets need a win this Sunday to feel good about their playoff chances.