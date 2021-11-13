Former All-Pro Defensive Lineman Announces Retirement

After spending nine seasons in the pros, Damon Harrison is ready to embrace the next chapter of his life. On Saturday, he revealed that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Harrison began his NFL career with the Jets. He blossomed into a dominant defensive tackle, racking up 193 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his time with the franchise.

Once his time with the Jets was up, Harrison joined the Giants. It didn’t take him very long to make an impact for his new team, as he earned All-Pro honors in his first season with the G-Men.

Harrison then made brief stops with the Lions, Seahawks and Packers before hanging up his cleats. He announced his retirement on social media this afternoon.

“Leaving out the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic,” Harrison wrote on Twitter. “It’s been real NFL thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!! They said I couldn’t do it but I did it! #Rags2Riches Snacks OUT.”

Leaving out the same way I came in…with my head held high and unapologetic. It’s been real @NFL 🙏🏾 thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!! They said I couldn’t do it but I did it! #Rags2Riches Snacks OUT ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/W6hlwmYJnX — Billy (@snacks) November 13, 2021

Harrison will finish his NFL career with 494 total tackles, 295 solo tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

NFL fans will certainly miss seeing “Snacks” make plays on the gridiron.