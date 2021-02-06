Robert Saleh and the Jets have a major quarterback mystery to try and solve ahead of the 2021 season.

Saleh inherits a quarterback room led by former USC great Sam Darnold. The Jets quarterback is entering his fourth year in the NFL, and believe it or not he’s still just 23 years old.

Darnold has been in the mix of plenty of trade rumors so far this off-season. There’s also speculation the Jets could use their No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select a quarterback.

No matter what happens, Jamal Adams – Darnold’s former teammate in the Big Apple – has confidence in his former quarterback. The Seahawks safety had some major praise for Darnold on CBS Sports Radio this week.

“Absolutely he can play,” Adams said of Darnold, via NFL.com. “Right now, he’s lost a lot of confidence. You get all this speculation [about] a new quarterback. [People] want Trevor [Lawrence], they want Deshaun [Watson] — those things are definitely getting to him. And I know it is because he’s human at the end of the day.”

Sam Darnold has to try and ignore the rumors and regain his confidence back if he’s going to start for the Jets in 2021. That could prove key in Robert Saleh’s quarterback decision.

“Wherever he lands, he’s going to be fine,” Adams continued. “I’m pulling for Sammy. I shot him a text the other day. He’s going to be fine, man. He’s going to get his confidence back, and he’s going to start ripping again.”

If Saleh and the Jets stick with Darnold, they could then use the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to bolster their offensive line. After all, quarterback isn’t the Jets’ only issue to address this off-season.