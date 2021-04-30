Former Jets Star, Super Bowl Champ Killed In Fishing Accident

Tragic news struck the NFL world this week, as former New York Jets tight end Pete Lammons passed away on Thursday in a boating accident. He was 77 years old.

Lammons fell overboard at the dock while preparing for a fishing tournament in Texas, according to a press release from Major League Fishing. Though his body was recovered by vessels using sonar, any efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Despite not playing in the NFL for that long, Lammons put together an impressive résumé in the pros. He finished his career with 185 receptions for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The greatest moment of Lammons’ career came when the Jets upset the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. He caught two passes for 13 yards in that game.

Pete Lammons was a starting TE on the Jets' Super Bowl III team. A wonderful man. Spoke to him a few years ago for a 50th anniversary story. Great sense of humor. RIP. #Jets https://t.co/qqN0hz70uz — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 30, 2021

Before he became a fourth-round draft pick, Lammons was a star for the Texas Longhorns. He was a key member on the team that won the national championship in 1963.

Lammons’ alma mater released a statement about his tragic passing.

“We lost a great Longhorn with the passing of Pete Lammons, a three-year letterman (1963-65), consensus All-SWC honoree, 1963 National Champion, Super Bowl III Champion and 2002 Texas Hall of Honor inductee,” Texas said. “Sending our condolences to his family, friends and Longhorn Nation.”

It’s very evident that Lammons impacted a lot of people on and off the field over the course of his life.

Our thoughts are with the Lammons family during this time.