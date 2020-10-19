Frank Gore Had Blunt Message For His Teammates After Today’s Loss

Frank Gore has played in the National Football League since 2005. The five-time Pro Bowl running back has been on a couple of pretty bad teams, but the 2020 New York Jets might be in a class by themselves.

The Jets fell to 0-6 on the 2020 season following today’s blowout loss to the Dolphins. New York fell too Miami, 24-0, on Sunday afternoon.

After the loss, Gore had a blunt message for his teammates.

“(We) can’t f–king wait till the fourth quarter to start playing ball, man,” Gore told reporters following the loss on Sunday.

It’s probably not just an effort issue in New York. It’s probably a coaching (and talent) issue, too.

Pro Football News’ Tony Pauline reported this week that head coach Adam Gase could be fired “sooner rather than later.”

“In the short-term, I think it’s going to be sooner rather than later for Adam Gase [to be fired], from what I’m hearing. Sooner doesn’t mean in a week; sooner means, as far as I’m concerned, probably by the beginning of November. I’m told he’s starting to lose the locker room. There are a lot of players that are turned off and tuning him out… I think we’re at a point in time where Gase is only being kept around because Christopher Johnson, who hired Gase, has to save some face,” Pauline reported.

“It’s going to be sooner rather than later. Unless somehow they win the next four or five games, which isn’t going to happen, I’ll be surprised, if by the end of the first week of November, Gase is still the head coach of the New York Jets.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Jets moving forward, either.

New York is set to face the Bills and the Chiefs over the next two weeks. The Jets are staring an 0-8 start in the face right now.