Frank Gore Has Incredible Reaction To Son’s College Football Debut

The football world collectively felt incredibly old yesterday as they saw Frank Gore Jr. make his college debut for Southern Miss.

But while many people were making jokes about crazy it is to see an active NFL player’s son in college, Frank Gore Sr. had a different reaction. Taking to Twitter, 15-year NFL veteran wrote “Let’s Goooooo!!!” with a prayer emoji during the game.

There has never been a father and son playing in the NFL at the same time. But it may be a very long time before there’s another opportunity to break that trend.

Gore Sr. is 37 years old and slated to be a free agent after the 2020 season. Given that he’s so rarely been injured, it’s not inconceivable that he plays another year or two. Few running backs have ever had a career last that long, but if anyone can do it, Gore Sr. can.

Gore Sr. is the No. 3 all-time leading rusher, and could conceivably surpass Walter Payton for No. 2 on the all-time rushing list with two more decent seasons.

That could open the door for him to stick around until he’s 40 – at which point his son could be NFL-ready.

Of course, Frank Gore Jr. will still need to play well enough in college over the next three years to have a shot at the NFL.

Will Frank Gore Sr. and his son play in the NFL together?