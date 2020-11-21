Watch: Frank Gore’s Son Had A Great Touchdown On Saturday

Frank Gore’s son, Frank Gore Jr., is off to an impressive start to his freshman college football season. Most weekends, Jr. plays for Southern Miss on Saturday, and Sr. takes the field for the New York Jets on Sunday.

Gore the elder is one of the most remarkably consistent running backs in recent NFL history. The former Miami star debuted in 2005, after being a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers, played with that team for a decade, making five Pro Bowls and one second team All-Pro selection.

He’s moved on to the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and now the Jets in the years since, adding to his impressive 15,000+ career yardage mark. He’s appeared in all nine games for the struggling Jets this season, starting eight.

There have been plenty of jokes about Gore and his son playing in the NFL at the same time, a much more unthinkable accomplishment than the same made about LeBron James and his son Bronny all the time. Gore doesn’t seem to have any well-publicized retirement plans though, and Frank Gore Jr. has shown some serious flashes for Southern Miss as a freshman. Against UTSA today, he had one of his most impressive plays yet, taking a short pass to the flat 51 yards for a touchdown.

“Like father? Nah, it’s like son!” Frank Gore Jr. made his namesake proud with this score 💥 pic.twitter.com/fGFGruCp08 — ESPN (@espn) November 21, 2020

Gore Jr. led the team with 70 rushing yards, and added 57 yards and that touchdown through the air. Southern Miss would fall to the Roadrunners 23-20.

His role has expanded as the year has worn on. He now has 597 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging over five yards per carry on the year. He’s eclipsed the 100 yard mark twice on the season. Today was his only huge receiving day of the year; he has 91 yards on eight receptions. Unfortunately, success has been hard to come by for Southern Miss, which has had a bizarre season which featured an early-September coaching change, and is 2-7 on the year.

Frank Gore Sr. and the 0-9 Jets will try and get their first win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

