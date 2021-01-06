Frank Gore Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

It’s not a sure thing that Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL. In the event he does though, it sounds like he’ll have Frank Gore’s full support.

This week, Gore was asked about how Harbaugh would potentially fit in as the head coach of the New York Jets. The front office recently fired Adam Gase, so perhaps this will open the door for Harbaugh’s return to the pros.

While it’s unclear if Harbaugh is high on the Jets radar, Gore made a strong case for the Michigan product.

“He’ll make this team very competitive,” Gore told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “He’ll get a great staff with him. He knows how to get the guys’ minds to switch to go to war for him, like do whatever it takes, try their best to win. That’s what he can do. That’s my man. Harbaugh’s my man.”

Gore and Harbaugh spent time together in San Francisco, where they made three-straight NFC Championship appearances.

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh is itching to go back to the NFL. However, he may not be as appealing of a candidate as he once was due to Michigan’s record in 2020.

The Jets need to be absolutely certain they make the right hire this time around. If that means Harbaugh is the best candidate for the job, then so be it. If not, he’ll have to keep searching for another shot in the NFL.