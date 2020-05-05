Frank Gore Reacts To Signing With The New York Jets

Earlier Tuesday morning, a report emerged suggesting veteran running back Frank Gore found a new home.

Several hours after that report emerged, Gore confirmed he has a new team: the New York Jets. The veteran running back reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

His new deal comes after he spent the 2019 season with a division rival of the Jets – the Buffalo Bills. After finishing second on the team in rushing, the Bills decided not to re-sign the veteran back.

The Bills loss was the Jets gain. After the Jets made the signing official, Gore took to Twitter with a message for his fans. “Truly a blessing. Let’s go Jets!” Gore said in a tweet.

Check it out.

Gore lands with his former coach, Adam Gase. He played for Gase on the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He had 722 rushing yards on 156 carries that season.

Gore will be on his fourth team in as many season when he laces up his cleats for the Jets in 2020. The veteran running back might not be as talented as he once was, but he’s still racking up the yards.

The former third-round pick is third in rushing yards in NFL history, just behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.