Frank Gore Reveals His Plan For The 2021 Season

There’s no doubt that Frank Gore will make the Hall of Fame whenever he finally decides to retire. However, the veteran tailback might not be ready to walk away from the NFL just yet.

Gore just finished his 16th season in the NFL, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns with the New York Jets. It wasn’t his best season by his standards, but those are solid numbers for a 37-year-old running back.

While it’s possible that Gore will choose to retire this upcoming offseason, the former Pro Bowler told ESPN insider Adam Schefter that he would be open to playing in 2021 under the right circumstance.

It’s unclear what scenario would appeal to Gore, but we’d imagine he would like to play for a Super Bowl contender. Despite all his achievements on the gridiron, the Miami product is still chasing after his first Lombardi Trophy.

Jets' RB Frank Gore did not close the door on returning for a 17th NFL season and, in the right circumstance, is open to playing again in 2021, he just said. More ahead from Gore today on The Adam Schefter Podcast. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2021

Judging off the way his teammates spoke about him this season, New York might want Gore back for another year. Sam Darnold had nothing but praise for him during a press conference last week.

“He’s not a rah-rah guy, but you know when he has something to say,” Darnold said, via ESPN. “People listen. It’s important. He’s a great leader for this team and one of the best ones to ever do it.”

In the event that Gore chooses retirement, he’ll finish his career with 16,000 rushing yards, 3,985 receiving yards, and 99 total touchdowns.