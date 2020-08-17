Frank Gore Shares Who Jets QB Sam Darnold Reminds Him Of

The New York Jets are hoping that Sam Darnold can finally take that next step and become the franchise QB they drafted him to be in 2018.

But one newly-minted Jets player believes that Darnold already reminds him of a star QB. Speaking to the media on Monday, running back Frank Gore compared Darnold to retired Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Gore praised Darnold’s touch on the ball, which he felt was reminiscent of the former Colts QB. Gore and Luck were teammates in Indianapolis from 2016 to 2017.

It’s a comparison that Jets fans will certainly love to hear. The team hasn’t even had consistent competency at the QB position in over a decade.

Unfortunately, the Jets have done a truly terrible job of equipping Darnold with the receivers needed to take that next step. The Jets receiving corps has ranked among the lowest in the NFL for the past several years. Their decision to let deep-threat Robby Anderson go in free agency isn’t going to help things either.

That may be another parallel between Darnold and Luck. Fans and analysts were constantly criticizing Indianapolis for not giving Luck better receivers and protection. That may have contributed in large part to his need to retire in 2019.

But Jets GM Joe Douglas has been working hard to put pieces in place around Darnold. It’s not enough for them to contend for the playoffs in 2020, but if Darnold continues to grow, they could finally have stability under center.