Frank Gore Reveals He Had Offers From 2 NFL Teams

Frank Gore will continue his incredible NFL career this fall. After 10 years with the San Francisco 49ers, he has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and now, the New York Jets.

He enters year No. 16 with yet another team, joining the rebuilding Jets this fall. He joins an offense with an established star running back in Le’Veon Bell.

Gore will likely be a reserve to cut down on Bell’s work load. He’s also a fantastic locker room presence and a popular part of just about every franchise he’s joined. For a young Jets team, he should be an asset.

New York wasn’t the only team interested in Frank Gore, who turns 37 a week from tomorrow. He told Jim Trotter that the Las Vegas Raiders were also looking to add him, not a huge surprise for a team that values veterans like him. He went with the Jets because of a good relationship with head coach Adam Gase.

Gase isn’t always portrayed as the most popular or welcoming figure, but clearly he did right by Gore down in Miami during their first stint together. In 14 games that year, Gore had 846 yards and one touchdown from scrimmage.

“I got an opportunity to get back with a good friend and a guy I respect, and I’m happy that he wanted me to be on his team,” he said. “And I’m happy to be around a guy who has done some great things in this league in Le’Veon Bell. That can motivate me. And I can help out the young kid that they just drafted, La’Mical Perine.”

Depending on the breadth of the role that he plays this season in New York, Gore has a shot to break the 20,000 career yards from scrimmage mark this fall. He’d be the fourth player in league history to do so. That group is currently occupied by Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, and Walter Payton.

