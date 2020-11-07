Frank Gore’s Joke About Presidential Election Is Going Viral

Over the past few weeks hundreds of millions of citizens cast their vote for the next president of the United States.

On Tuesday night, the final votes came in and people around the country expected to know who their next president would be. However, four days later, they’re still waiting.

Of course, as Americans wait to learn who the next leader of the free world to be, social media had some fun. Presidential memes have been floating around social media for the past few days.

Those memes eventually bled over into the sports world. Whenever a meme has to do with something taking a long time, the same NFL player gets brought up. Every. Single. Time.

That was the case this week as well. Former Miami Hurricanes star Frank Gore has been in the NFL for a long time. So long that fans can’t avoid making memes about the likely future Hall of Famer.

Gore is even in on the joke himself.

Check it out.

Gore entered the NFL as a third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2005.

15 years later, he’s still going strong as he leads the New York Jets in rushing yards so far this season.

Gore’s NFL career might not come to an end any time soon, but the presidential election surely will – at least, that’s the hope of many.